Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.84.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $355,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 168,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

