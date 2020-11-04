Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.58. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 567 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

