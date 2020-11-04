nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

