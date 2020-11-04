NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.90 Per Share

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from NWF Group plc (NWF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.08. NWF Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.05.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £832 ($1,087.01).

About NWF Group plc (NWF.L)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

