Obee Network Hits Market Cap of $55,963.01 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Obee Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $55,963.01 and approximately $145,618.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,979,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,130,824 tokens. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Token Trading

Obee Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

