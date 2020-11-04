Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 392.45% and a negative return on equity of 157.52%.
OBELF stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.95.
About Obsidian Energy
