Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 392.45% and a negative return on equity of 157.52%.

OBELF stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.