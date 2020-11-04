ODEM (ODE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $73,729.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $73,729.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.