Offshift (XFT) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00003418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $824,944.17 and $30,554.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,767.31 or 0.99837619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00116424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

