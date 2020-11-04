Oil States International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oil States International in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of OIS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.