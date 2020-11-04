Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

