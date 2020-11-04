ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

