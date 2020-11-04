ONE Gas’ (OGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 40.2% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

