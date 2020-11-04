Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.06 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

ONTO stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 410,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,940. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

