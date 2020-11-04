OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

