Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $460.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $423.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.02. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

