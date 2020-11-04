Oppenheimer Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AUP traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,475. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

In other news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,438,084.24. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

