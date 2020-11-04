OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading 9.7% Higher

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 207,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 412,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in OptiNose by 211.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

