OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading 9.7% Higher

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 207,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 412,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
The company has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in OptiNose by 211.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTN)
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
