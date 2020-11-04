OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 6,483,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,262,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.79 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

