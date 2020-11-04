Orion Protocol Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $2.24 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00009860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,487,600 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

