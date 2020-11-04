Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $98,386.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00375919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,472,874 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

