OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS LLNKF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:LLNKF has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About OTCMKTS:LLNKF

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution that bids, tracks, manages, and settles drivers and carriers for the transportation of goods; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows you to top-up accounts and make payments.

