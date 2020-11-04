Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Otter Tail also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

