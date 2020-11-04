Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $70.75

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.75, but opened at $74.22. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 45,850 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 million and a P/E ratio of -18.52.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

