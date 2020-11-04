Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

