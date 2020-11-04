Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 167.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

PPBI stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

