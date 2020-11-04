Papa John’s International (PZZA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PZZA opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. CL King boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

In other Papa John’s International news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

