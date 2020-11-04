Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $131.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $672.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $977.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 9,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,281. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

