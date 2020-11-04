Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.95%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

