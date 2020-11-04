Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $13.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of PH stock opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.22. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

