Particl Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00003517 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $4.70 million and $6,336.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001111 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,712,680 coins and its circulating supply is 9,661,497 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.