Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.77. 172,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 223,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

