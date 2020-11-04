Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 8.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 2,759,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,638,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 436,781 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,656,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 734,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

