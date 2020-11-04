PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.94-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.326-21.504 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.41 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.41.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

