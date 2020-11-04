PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Gap Down to $505.00

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $505.00, but opened at $485.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $505.00, with a volume of 85,298 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.39.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

