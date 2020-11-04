Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,396. The company has a market cap of $128.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

