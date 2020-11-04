PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $352,333.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.03635311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00195271 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,325,009 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

