Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX)

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

