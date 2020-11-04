Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSNL opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.87.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,722 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

