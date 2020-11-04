PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

