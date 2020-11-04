Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.40. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 616,230 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.85.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.