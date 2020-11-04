Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

