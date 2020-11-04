Pfizer Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.