PHI Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $404.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $427,492.37 and $404.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.