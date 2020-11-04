Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

