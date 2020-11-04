Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

