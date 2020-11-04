Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $3.27 million and $109,374.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.85 or 0.03653814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00196617 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

