Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

PNFP stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

