Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

