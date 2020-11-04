Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 11th

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

