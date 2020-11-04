Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.59-1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

